Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 6

See where candidates for IL secretary of state stand on transportation issues (ATA)

Chicago region makes unified push for money to rebuild “overcrowded, dilapidated” Union Station (Crain’s)

Woman killed, man hospitalized following a rollover crash on I-55 near Central Ave.

SUV driver in custody after speeding through red light, injuring 5 kids and police officer (ABC)

Driver injured after striking the side of a CTA bus that was leaving terminal at 112th/Torrence (NBC)

2 men burned by electricity, one severely, after falling on 3rd rail during fight on 69th Red platform (CBS)

Officer shot, seriously wounded, during traffic stop in Englewood (Block Club)

Do you bike around Little Village? Weigh in on where the city should put new bike lanes (Block Club)

