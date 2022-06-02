Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 2

Three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Peotone (CBS)

Hit-and-run driver ran red, injuring motorist at Addison/Austin in Portage Park (CBS)

Chicago Police officer shot and wounded during traffic stop in Englewood (Block Club)

CPD: Woman stabbed, another punched on Chinatown Red Line platform, suspect injured 3rd woman (ABC)

17-year-old boy charged with robbing, beating CTA worker at Sox-35th Red Line station (FOX)

Calumet City OKs payout of $4.2 million in lawsuit stemming from 2017 police chase, crash (Tribune)

A successful campaign to replace a dangerous bridge in Lake Bluff (ATA)

Tribune looks at new Indiana Dunes NP fees, which are unfair to transit and bike riders

Rogers Park’s viaduct murals get facelift, will be feature of Chicago Architecture Center tours (Block Club)

Anti-violence bike ride will honor Hadiya Pendleton, other victims Friday in Nichols Park (ABC)

