Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 2
- Three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Peotone (CBS)
- Hit-and-run driver ran red, injuring motorist at Addison/Austin in Portage Park (CBS)
- Chicago Police officer shot and wounded during traffic stop in Englewood (Block Club)
- CPD: Woman stabbed, another punched on Chinatown Red Line platform, suspect injured 3rd woman (ABC)
- 17-year-old boy charged with robbing, beating CTA worker at Sox-35th Red Line station (FOX)
- Calumet City OKs payout of $4.2 million in lawsuit stemming from 2017 police chase, crash (Tribune)
- A successful campaign to replace a dangerous bridge in Lake Bluff (ATA)
- Tribune looks at new Indiana Dunes NP fees, which are unfair to transit and bike riders
- Rogers Park’s viaduct murals get facelift, will be feature of Chicago Architecture Center tours (Block Club)
- Anti-violence bike ride will honor Hadiya Pendleton, other victims Friday in Nichols Park (ABC)
