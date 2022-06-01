Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 1
- Bargain alert: Metra launches a $100 “Super Saver” monthly pass good for unlimited travel all over the region
- One dead after motorist drives off Bishop Ford near 115th, rolls over and crashes through fence (CBS)
- Ford Focus driver struck and critically injured man, 30, on bike at 69th/Wabash in Grand Crossing (CBS)
- Man suffers minor injury after jumping off top of Blue Line train in East Garfield Park (Sun-Times)
- 3 years after Beverly Zanko, 79, was killed crossing street in Oswego, stoplights are being installed (Tribune)
- Take a ride: The Green Line and the future of equitable transit in Chicago (Chicago Maroon)
- 100-mile bike ride for human trafficking victims turns into even bigger event in western suburbs (CBS)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
