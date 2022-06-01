Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 1

Bargain alert: Metra launches a $100 “Super Saver” monthly pass good for unlimited travel all over the region

One dead after motorist drives off Bishop Ford near 115th, rolls over and crashes through fence (CBS)

Ford Focus driver struck and critically injured man, 30, on bike at 69th/Wabash in Grand Crossing (CBS)

Man suffers minor injury after jumping off top of Blue Line train in East Garfield Park (Sun-Times)

3 years after Beverly Zanko, 79, was killed crossing street in Oswego, stoplights are being installed (Tribune)

Take a ride: The Green Line and the future of equitable transit in Chicago (Chicago Maroon)

100-mile bike ride for human trafficking victims turns into even bigger event in western suburbs (CBS)

