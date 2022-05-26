Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 26
- Casino, including road widening, approved after Lightfoot screams “You are a liar!” at opposing alder (Block Club)
- Despite being presented with evidence that curfews don’t work, Council approves 10 PM curfew (Block Club)
- The Reader looks at why stricter curfews are the wrong approach to reducing violence
- Why did it take CPD five years to arrest hit-and-run driver who killed cyclist Francisco Cruz, 58? (CBS)
- Bernardo Gomez, 26, died after being kicked in the head by a boy, 14, on the Cicero Green platform (Sun-Times)
- After someone smashed a bottle on a man’s head on Red Line, bystanders stepped in to stop attack (NBC)
- Gas leak at 30 E. Lake in the Loop causes major CTA delays (NBC)
- What generosity! News outlets give free campaign ads to traffic jam creator Willie Wilson (NBC, ABC, Block Club)
- Letter: Municipalities should invoice Wilson for taxpayer-funded police and traffic-control services (Tribune)
- Metra sends staff to homes next to UP-N to listen to concerns, residents complain Metra’s not listening (WGN)
