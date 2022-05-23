Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 23
- Committee on Public Safety approved Lightfoot’s proposal to lower curfew from 11 to 10 PM (Block Club)
- Ray Basulto may lose leg after hit-and-run pickup driver pinned him against a car Saturday in Irving Park (Block Club)
- 3 Injured in multi-vehicle crash at Huron/LaSalle in River North (NBC)
- Boy, 14, charged with murder after he kicked Bernardo Gomez, 26, in head on Cicero Green platform (ABC)
- 2 men try to rob man, 55, on Red Line near 95th, 1 of the alleged offenders critically stabbed with own knife (NBC)
- 2 robberies happen 1 day apart at CTA bus stop in Calumet Heights, Chicago police say (ABC)
- Changes to MED schedule due temporary closure of 147th Station in Harvey start today (ABC)
- Aurora event gives new bikes to students who excelled in the classroom (Tribune)
- What cyclists love and hate about biking in Chicago (Sun-Times)
- A guide to getting around Chicago on a bike (The DePaulia)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
