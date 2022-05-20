Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 20
- State, CTA to seek $400 million from feds for Blue Line, I-290 work (Crain’s)
- Efforts to make transit-oriented development equitable starting to pay off, Chicago officials say (WTTW)
- Man, 48, killed by motorcyclist, who was critically injured, while crossing 5-lane Irving Park (FOX)
- 2 killed, 8 injured in shooting outside Chicago Ave. Red stop, train services temporarily halted (WGN)
- Teen, 18, allegedly attacked person at Libertyville Metra stop with brick before robbing them (Patch)
- Metra to pay $12M to settlement after teen driver stopped on tracks, resulting in death of 2 girls (CBS)
- Ride of Silence honors bicyclists killed by drivers in deadly year for Chicago bike riders (Block Club)
- CDOT is seeking community input on South Lawndale (Little Village) Neighborhood Bike Network
- NBC: Truckers from other cities are getting stuck under bridges, then scammed by tow operators (NBC)
- Franklin Park Railroad Day on 6/11 will line up vintage rail cars so attendees can tour them (Tribune)
- Equiticity is hosting several weekly Community Rituals walks and bike rides on the South and West sides
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.