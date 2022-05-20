Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 20

State, CTA to seek $400 million from feds for Blue Line, I-290 work (Crain’s)

Efforts to make transit-oriented development equitable starting to pay off, Chicago officials say (WTTW)

Man, 48, killed by motorcyclist, who was critically injured, while crossing 5-lane Irving Park (FOX)

2 killed, 8 injured in shooting outside Chicago Ave. Red stop, train services temporarily halted (WGN)

Teen, 18, allegedly attacked person at Libertyville Metra stop with brick before robbing them (Patch)

Metra to pay $12M to settlement after teen driver stopped on tracks, resulting in death of 2 girls (CBS)

Ride of Silence honors bicyclists killed by drivers in deadly year for Chicago bike riders (Block Club)

CDOT is seeking community input on South Lawndale (Little Village) Neighborhood Bike Network

NBC: Truckers from other cities are getting stuck under bridges, then scammed by tow operators (NBC)

Franklin Park Railroad Day on 6/11 will line up vintage rail cars so attendees can tour them (Tribune)

Equiticity is hosting several weekly Community Rituals walks and bike rides on the South and West sides

