Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 19

  • Coverage of last night’s Ride of Silence honoring fallen cyclists (ABC, WGN)
  • Block Club looks at potential bus priority streets from the city’s Better Streets for Buses initiative
  • 4 injured in crash at Addison/Kimball in Irving Park after speeding driver runs red light (ABC)
  • CTA bus driver involved in crash at Lawrence/Marine in Uptown Wednesday morning (ABC)
  • Man overpowered woman early Sunday morning at Clark/Lake Blue platform, stole her purse (FOX)
  • Paint-and-post treatment at the site where driver killed cyclist Gerardo Marciales is only semi-effective (Block Club)
  • CDOT deputy commissioner Sean Wiedel discusses plans for Divvy e-bike charging stations (Smart Cities)
  • Preservationists push rescue plan for endangered State Street skyscrapers (Crain’s)
  • No, Howard Street is not the northernmost border of Chicago. Here’s what exists north of Howard (Chicago Mag)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

