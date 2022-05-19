Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 19
- Coverage of last night’s Ride of Silence honoring fallen cyclists (ABC, WGN)
- Block Club looks at potential bus priority streets from the city’s Better Streets for Buses initiative
- 4 injured in crash at Addison/Kimball in Irving Park after speeding driver runs red light (ABC)
- CTA bus driver involved in crash at Lawrence/Marine in Uptown Wednesday morning (ABC)
- Man overpowered woman early Sunday morning at Clark/Lake Blue platform, stole her purse (FOX)
- Paint-and-post treatment at the site where driver killed cyclist Gerardo Marciales is only semi-effective (Block Club)
- CDOT deputy commissioner Sean Wiedel discusses plans for Divvy e-bike charging stations (Smart Cities)
- Preservationists push rescue plan for endangered State Street skyscrapers (Crain’s)
- No, Howard Street is not the northernmost border of Chicago. Here’s what exists north of Howard (Chicago Mag)
