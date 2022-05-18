Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 18

World Economic Forum looks at how Chicagoland’s car-dependence negatively impacts social inclusion

Raising the tax on ride-hail to fund the CTA is one campaign promise Lightfoot kept (WBEZ)

CPD possibly thwarts CTA crime after man arrested, gun recovered near 87th Street Red Line stop (ABC)

In response to Chicago bike death epidemic, National Law Review pointlessly recommends wearing “bright clothing”

Oakbrook Terrace officials say IDOT and Oak Brook are to blame for red-light cameras coming down (Tribune)

Austin teens are learning design skills while helping to plan the Chicago Avenue streetscape project (WTTW)

Green Bay Road pedestrian bridge to connect Lake Bluff, North Chicago (Patch)

Elmhurst hosts bike rides with first responders this Sunday (Tribune)

