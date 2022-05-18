Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 18

  • World Economic Forum looks at how Chicagoland’s car-dependence negatively impacts social inclusion
  • Raising the tax on ride-hail to fund the CTA is one campaign promise Lightfoot kept (WBEZ)
  • CPD possibly thwarts CTA crime after man arrested, gun recovered near 87th Street Red Line stop (ABC)
  • In response to Chicago bike death epidemic, National Law Review pointlessly recommends wearing “bright clothing”
  • Oakbrook Terrace officials say IDOT and Oak Brook are to blame for red-light cameras coming down (Tribune)
  • Austin teens are learning design skills while helping to plan the Chicago Avenue streetscape project (WTTW)
  • Green Bay Road pedestrian bridge to connect Lake Bluff, North Chicago (Patch)
  • Elmhurst hosts bike rides with first responders this Sunday (Tribune)

