Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 12
- BMW driver drove through bus stop killing woman, 32, on 2100 block of W. Peterson in West Ridge (ABC)
- SUV driver who failed to yield while turning right from State onto Wacker critically injured woman, 32 (ABC)
- BNSF trains not stopping at Clarendon Hills due to investigation of train-truck crash that killed 1, injured 4 (WGN)
- Missing: UIC student Daniel Sotelo, 26, last seen on CTA train at Roosevelt station (CBS)
- Lee Bey: Destruction of historic buildings on State will create “an economic and pedestrian dead zone” (Slate)
- Visiting Chicago as a solo traveler? Rent a Divvy bike (Choose Chicago)
- 2 more upcoming Divvy fee structure change forums on Saturday 5/21 and Wednesday 5/25 (in Spanish)
