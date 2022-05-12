Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 12

BMW driver drove through bus stop killing woman, 32, on 2100 block of W. Peterson in West Ridge (ABC)

SUV driver who failed to yield while turning right from State onto Wacker critically injured woman, 32 (ABC)

BNSF trains not stopping at Clarendon Hills due to investigation of train-truck crash that killed 1, injured 4 (WGN)

Missing: UIC student Daniel Sotelo, 26, last seen on CTA train at Roosevelt station (CBS)

Lee Bey: Destruction of historic buildings on State will create “an economic and pedestrian dead zone” (Slate)

Visiting Chicago as a solo traveler? Rent a Divvy bike (Choose Chicago)

2 more upcoming Divvy fee structure change forums on Saturday 5/21 and Wednesday 5/25 (in Spanish)

