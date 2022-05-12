Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 12

  • BMW driver drove through bus stop killing woman, 32, on 2100 block of W. Peterson in West Ridge (ABC)
  • SUV driver who failed to yield while turning right from State onto Wacker critically injured woman, 32 (ABC)
  • BNSF trains not stopping at Clarendon Hills due to investigation of train-truck crash that killed 1, injured 4 (WGN)
  • Missing: UIC student Daniel Sotelo, 26, last seen on CTA train at Roosevelt station (CBS)
  • Lee Bey: Destruction of historic buildings on State will create “an economic and pedestrian dead zone” (Slate)
  • Visiting Chicago as a solo traveler? Rent a Divvy bike (Choose Chicago)
  • 2 more upcoming Divvy fee structure change forums on Saturday 5/21 and Wednesday 5/25 (in Spanish)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.