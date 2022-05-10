Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 8
- Chicago aldermen appear to have reached a deal on the ward remap, but it ain’t pretty (Block Club)
- Divvy launches its new scooter fleet, gets rid of its fee waiver zone, lowers non-dock parking fee for members
- Despite CDOT‘s new paint-and-post treatment at Balbo/DLSD, drivers are still running reds on left-turn arrows
- Block Club looks at the guerilla-style traffic study advocates conducted at Balbo DLSD
- Woman, 20, and three officers injured initial crash, police chase in North Lawndale (ABC)
- Right-wing Illinois Policy Institute continues its misleading war on automated enforcement
- Meet Gregory Maassen, who’s e-biking across the country to raise awareness of peripheral neuropathy
- Northwest Center hosts Bikes for Belmont Cragin ride this Saturday, May 14 (Southtown)
- Boxing Out Negativity and Equiticity host a North Lawndale neighborhood ride on Saturday, May 21
