Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 9
- ATA: Chicago is way behind peer cities in improving bus service. Here’s how to speed things up
- Days after driver killed man 33, on sidewalk in IMD, motorist injures 2 women on sidewalk in River North (ABC)
- Hit-and-run SUV driver critical injures woman, 28, on foot at 47th/Arthington in North Lawndale (ABC)
- Contrary to ABC headline, car owners don’t actually have to pay camera tickets racked up by car thieves
- Daily Herald bike columnist Ralph Banasiak heralds the start of peak biking season
- Here’s ATA’s writeup of its recent awards reception honoring Banasiak, Duckworth, and Moeller
- Men Run Deez Streets encourages more Black men to get into running (Block Club)
- Where are the four northeast, northwest, southwest, and southeast corners of Chicago?
