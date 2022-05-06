Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 6

More coverage of the Nick Parlingayan hit-and-run bike fatality case (Block Club, ABC, Sun-Times, Tribune)

Driver hits another car in Illinois Medical District, fatally strikes pedestrian, and crashes into building (ABC)

Motorist dies after crashing through construction closure Kennedy near O’Hare, striking truck (ABC)

CTA will repair 28 stations this year as part of its “Refresh & Renew” program (Railway Age)

Winning casino proposal on old Tribune Freedom Center site includes pedestrian bridge (NBC)

Real estate firm: It should be easy to lease vacant Boeing HQ due to Metra proximity (Tribune)

What’s up with the massive clouds of midges on the Lakefront Trail? (WTTW)

