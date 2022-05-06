Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 6

  • More coverage of the Nick Parlingayan hit-and-run bike fatality case (Block Club, ABC, Sun-Times, Tribune)
  • Driver hits another car in Illinois Medical District, fatally strikes pedestrian, and crashes into building (ABC)
  • Motorist dies after crashing through construction closure Kennedy near O’Hare, striking truck (ABC)
  • CTA will repair 28 stations this year as part of its “Refresh & Renew” program (Railway Age)
  • Winning casino proposal on old Tribune Freedom Center site includes pedestrian bridge (NBC)
  • Real estate firm: It should be easy to lease vacant Boeing HQ due to Metra proximity (Tribune)
  • What’s up with the massive clouds of midges on the Lakefront Trail? (WTTW)

