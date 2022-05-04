Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 4

Preckwinkle, other Cook County leaders call on CTA, Metra to combine fare systems (Block Club)

4 people shot on Ida B. Wells Dr. in Loop, including woman crossing the street on foot (ABC)

2 teens charged with robbing, attacking former “Wild Chicago” host Will Clinger at Addison stop (Fox)

John rode the Red and Blue lines from 5 PM to 5 AM to get a better sense of nighttime conditions (Newcity)

Sigcho-Lopez: El Paseo trail is on hold due to concerns about pollution, truck traffic, and gentrification (Block Club)

Several bikeways are planned for Elmhurst, but none of the projects are on north side of town (Patch)

More features added to Pullman Railroad Days, May 14-15 at Pullman National Monument (Trains.com)

