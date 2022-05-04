Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 4
- Preckwinkle, other Cook County leaders call on CTA, Metra to combine fare systems (Block Club)
- 4 people shot on Ida B. Wells Dr. in Loop, including woman crossing the street on foot (ABC)
- 2 teens charged with robbing, attacking former “Wild Chicago” host Will Clinger at Addison stop (Fox)
- John rode the Red and Blue lines from 5 PM to 5 AM to get a better sense of nighttime conditions (Newcity)
- Sigcho-Lopez: El Paseo trail is on hold due to concerns about pollution, truck traffic, and gentrification (Block Club)
- Several bikeways are planned for Elmhurst, but none of the projects are on north side of town (Patch)
- More features added to Pullman Railroad Days, May 14-15 at Pullman National Monument (Trains.com)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
