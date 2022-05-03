Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 3
- Shocking: Traffic jam creator Willie Wilson rides the ‘L’ (and calls for bringing back conductors) (Sun-Times)
- Residents weigh in on Lightfoot’s bandwagon-hopping gasoline (and CTA) card giveaway (Tribune)
- Motorcyclist killed in crash with dump truck driver in Rosemont is 3rd biker fatality in past week (CBS)
- Driver who killed cyclist Troy Young, 41, in Lombard while intoxicated, fled sentenced to 16 years (Herald)
- CTA policy of no refunds of Ventra balances unless you move out of state vexes former rider (NBC)
- After propane tank explosions, Cappleman pushes to clear Uptown tent cities – but city says no (Block Club)
- Evanston high-rise is 95% leased, but only 6 of required 55 off-site car spots are being used (Evanston Now)
