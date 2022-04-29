Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 29

Man, 35, riding motor scooter killed in collision with truck driver at Erie/Cicero in Austin (Tribune)

Driver fleeing traffic stop in River North strikes 3 people, including girl, 5, and CPD sergeant (ABC)

Police pursuit of driver of stolen car ends in crash in Alsip (Patch)

Police release photo of suspect from violent robbery Monday afternoon at Chinatown station (ABC)

Man attacked on Blue Line last week after asking person who was “acting abnormally” if he was OK (NBC)

Developer of 40-unit TOD near Metra stop doubles parking after neighbors complain (Block Club)

New play “Pulled Punches” explores issues of race and gender dynamics on a Metra ride (Reader)

