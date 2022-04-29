Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 29
- Man, 35, riding motor scooter killed in collision with truck driver at Erie/Cicero in Austin (Tribune)
- Driver fleeing traffic stop in River North strikes 3 people, including girl, 5, and CPD sergeant (ABC)
- Police pursuit of driver of stolen car ends in crash in Alsip (Patch)
- Police release photo of suspect from violent robbery Monday afternoon at Chinatown station (ABC)
- Man attacked on Blue Line last week after asking person who was “acting abnormally” if he was OK (NBC)
- Developer of 40-unit TOD near Metra stop doubles parking after neighbors complain (Block Club)
- New play “Pulled Punches” explores issues of race and gender dynamics on a Metra ride (Reader)
