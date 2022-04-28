Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 28
- How to get a free $50 Ventra card, or a $150 gas card so you can use tax money to pollute the air (Sun-Times)
- Motorcyclist, 49, killed in West Lawn crash is the 2nd motorcycle rider killed in Chicago this week (Sun-Times)
- 3rd motorcyclist, 37, serious injured in crash with turning semi driver in Naperville (Tribune)
- IL Policy: Chicago speed cams, which prevent 100s of injury/fatality crashes “have no safety benefits” (Sun-Times)
- “Wild Chicago” host Will Clinger, 64, suffered a brain bleed during robbery at Addison station Monday (Tribune)
- Police have stopped investigating several recent CTA crimes, including case of operator pushed on tracks (CBS)
- Goose Island plan includes replacing defunct rail line along Cherry St. with bike path (Block Club)
- Burr Ridge board hears proposal to widen Wolf Road, including bike-ped side path (Tribune)
- The Daily Northwestern interviews members of local bike advocacy groups
