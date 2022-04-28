Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 28

How to get a free $50 Ventra card, or a $150 gas card so you can use tax money to pollute the air (Sun-Times)

Motorcyclist, 49, killed in West Lawn crash is the 2nd motorcycle rider killed in Chicago this week (Sun-Times)

3rd motorcyclist, 37, serious injured in crash with turning semi driver in Naperville (Tribune)

IL Policy: Chicago speed cams, which prevent 100s of injury/fatality crashes “have no safety benefits” (Sun-Times)

“Wild Chicago” host Will Clinger, 64, suffered a brain bleed during robbery at Addison station Monday (Tribune)

Police have stopped investigating several recent CTA crimes, including case of operator pushed on tracks (CBS)

Goose Island plan includes replacing defunct rail line along Cherry St. with bike path (Block Club)

Burr Ridge board hears proposal to widen Wolf Road, including bike-ped side path (Tribune)

The Daily Northwestern interviews members of local bike advocacy groups

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.