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Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 8

10:07 AM CDT on May 8, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 8
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• “Metra train collides with truck, injures 2 at Linden crossing in Wilmette” (Tribune)

• “A Community Celebrates the CTA Red Line Extension Decades in the Making” (WTTW)

• Very important! Suburbanite Roger Romanelli says the Grand Avenue traffic safety plan in Chicago’s West Town is “not equitable”! JK, this is actually a fairly balanced article. (ABC)

• “Yunus Emre Tozal: Milwaukee Avenue is changing. We can shape its destiny through its buildings.” (Tribune)

• “355-Unit Apartment Tower Proposed For Sheridan And Diversey In Lakeview” (Block Club)

• “‘Missing Middle’ Housing Project In Morgan Park To Break Ground This Fall” (Block Club)

•  Equiticity will lead a North Lawndale Ride on Saturday, May 30 at 9 AM at Green Tomato, 3750 W Ogden Ave., in partnership with Transport Chicago. Check out the new flyer.

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,701 with $17,299 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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