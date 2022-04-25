Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 25
- Sun-Times columnist Laura Washington: My beloved CTA is in crisis
- Passengers evacuate CTA Blue Line train in Logan Square after smoky “mechanical problem” (Fox)
- CTA Red Line trains delayed at 47th Street Saturday morning due to person on tracks (Fox)
- 2 dead in East Chicago following high-speed police chase after driver who fled traffic stop
- Hit-and-Run BMW driver kills motorcyclist, 25, in Portage Park Saturday night (Fox)
- CTA employee struck in face with umbrella by person exiting Green Line in Oak Park (Tribune)
- More Metra trains coming this spring as agency tweaks schedules (Herald)
- Lake County joins 9 municipalities, Metra in opposing CP and KCS rail merger (Patch)
- In the 1980s, activists in Chicago fought to make public transportation more ADA accessible (WBEZ)
- 5 homes are for sale along the Illinois Prairie Path (Chicago Magazine)
