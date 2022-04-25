Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 25

Sun-Times columnist Laura Washington: My beloved CTA is in crisis

Passengers evacuate CTA Blue Line train in Logan Square after smoky “mechanical problem” (Fox)

CTA Red Line trains delayed at 47th Street Saturday morning due to person on tracks (Fox)

2 dead in East Chicago following high-speed police chase after driver who fled traffic stop

Hit-and-Run BMW driver kills motorcyclist, 25, in Portage Park Saturday night (Fox)

CTA employee struck in face with umbrella by person exiting Green Line in Oak Park (Tribune)

More Metra trains coming this spring as agency tweaks schedules (Herald)

Lake County joins 9 municipalities, Metra in opposing CP and KCS rail merger (Patch)

In the 1980s, activists in Chicago fought to make public transportation more ADA accessible (WBEZ)

5 homes are for sale along the Illinois Prairie Path (Chicago Magazine)

