Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 11
- Crain’s editorial: Lack of coordination between agencies could hurt region’s chance of getting infra grants
- “Where we’re faster than cars, people will come”: New Pace CEO aims for express buses on Tri-State (Herald)
- Driver fleeing Near North traffic stop struck several peds, injuring young girl, 2 women, officer (Tribune)
- Driver T-boned another vehicle Saturday night at Adams/Michigan, critically injuring woman, 60 (Sun-Times)
- ISP: 3 hurt, 1 critically, after IDOT trucker, passenger vehicle driver crash on Eisenhower Expressway (ABC)
- Metra surveillance footage helps tie suspect to murder of Francisco Zavala, 26, in Round Lake (LMS)
- After man shot on CTA bus Sunday morning at Pulaski/Polk, union prez says violence is out of control (ABC)
- Man, 30, was shot at, then struck and critically injured, while walking in Belmont Cragin (Sun-Times)
- Man asked woman who was smoking on Pink Line for a cigarette, attacked her after she refused (CBS)
- CPD: Man is robbing bus and train riders near CTA Red, Green lines, no injuries so far (ABC)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.