Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 11

Crain’s editorial: Lack of coordination between agencies could hurt region’s chance of getting infra grants

“Where we’re faster than cars, people will come”: New Pace CEO aims for express buses on Tri-State (Herald)

Driver fleeing Near North traffic stop struck several peds, injuring young girl, 2 women, officer (Tribune)

Driver T-boned another vehicle Saturday night at Adams/Michigan, critically injuring woman, 60 (Sun-Times)

ISP: 3 hurt, 1 critically, after IDOT trucker, passenger vehicle driver crash on Eisenhower Expressway (ABC)

Metra surveillance footage helps tie suspect to murder of Francisco Zavala, 26, in Round Lake (LMS)

After man shot on CTA bus Sunday morning at Pulaski/Polk, union prez says violence is out of control (ABC)

Man, 30, was shot at, then struck and critically injured, while walking in Belmont Cragin (Sun-Times)

Man asked woman who was smoking on Pink Line for a cigarette, attacked her after she refused (CBS)

CPD: Man is robbing bus and train riders near CTA Red, Green lines, no injuries so far (ABC)

