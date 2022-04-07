Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 7
- Ald. Reilly pushes back on Lightfoot’s plan to subsidize driving, calls for CTA improvements instead (WTTW)
- 2 hurt after speeding SUV driver crashes into parked car, building in Woodlawn (WGN)
- 3-vehicle crash involving semi driver spills sand over on I-94 northbound at 95th, shutting it down (Fox)
- Three people stabbed and robbed man, 26, at Cermak-McCormick Place Green station (WGN)
- CTA passengers: In the wake of 3/9 security strategy announcement, the system still doesn’t feel safer (CBS)
- Chicago Magazine looks at Burnside, the tiny triangular Far South Side community defined by railroads
- Here’s how to get to today’s (chilly) opening day at Wrigley Field by transit and bike (NBC, Cubs)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.