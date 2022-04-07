Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 7

Ald. Reilly pushes back on Lightfoot’s plan to subsidize driving, calls for CTA improvements instead (WTTW)

2 hurt after speeding SUV driver crashes into parked car, building in Woodlawn (WGN)

3-vehicle crash involving semi driver spills sand over on I-94 northbound at 95th, shutting it down (Fox)

Three people stabbed and robbed man, 26, at Cermak-McCormick Place Green station (WGN)

CTA passengers: In the wake of 3/9 security strategy announcement, the system still doesn’t feel safer (CBS)

Chicago Magazine looks at Burnside, the tiny triangular Far South Side community defined by railroads

Here’s how to get to today’s (chilly) opening day at Wrigley Field by transit and bike (NBC, Cubs)

