Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 4

TIF districts are under the microscope again as reform measure circulates (Crain’s)

The DIY GRRL Collective wants to teach Chicagoans how to fix cars and bikes themselves (Block Club)

ABC 7 provides a follow up on Chris Gonzales-Alabastro, who was hit by a SUV on March 18

More info on and renderings of the POP! Plazas for West Garfield Park and Chatham (Urbanize)

A more detailed look at the Mahalia Jackson Court plaza for Chatham (Block Club)

Jim Reilly, former Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority and RTA chief, has died (Tribune)

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez says that he does not support casino plan at “The 78” mega-development (Block Club)

The latest episode of The Sustainable City podcast highlights Heidelberg mayor Dr. Eckart Würzner about his efforts to create a car-free community.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

From March 28 to April 5, Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule, including Today’s Headlines and occasional articles.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.