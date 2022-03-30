Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 30

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is hosting a virtual Full-Time Bus Operator Career Fair on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from Noon to 1 p.m. Click here to register.

Here’s where you still need to wear a mask on public transit in the Chicagoland area (NBC 5)

Loyola Red Line stop symbolically named for Sister Jean (Loyola Phoenix)

Chicagoans offer tips for and share the benefits of cycling during the winter (Daily Herald)

Pedestrian struck and killed by driver in Norridge (Tribune)

Indiana Dunes National Park begins charging entry fees (NBC 5)

Sherman “Dilla” Thomas is raising funds to buy a bus for neighborhood tours (Time Out)

Equiticity is hosting a Community Mobility Rituals Webinar series throughout the month of April. Click here to learn more.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

From March 28 to April 5, Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule, including Today’s Headlines and occasional articles.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.