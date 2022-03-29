Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 29
- Chicago in the running for billions in new transportation funds (Crain’s)
- Metra adds trains and expects more riders on the BNSF Line (WTTW)
- Could a Red Line extension bring more investment to the Far South Side (Chicago mag)
- Opinion: Turn McCormick Place’s Lakeside Center into a recreational facility for all (Tribune)
- Transit and freight hubs could be targets in a cyberwar (Politico)
- It is now easier for Rockford residents to get to O’Hare (My Stateline)
- Proposed LSD changes include tolls and bus-only lanes (NBC 5)
- Elmwood Park gets $3.1 in appropriations bill to pay for train underpass (Elm Leaves)
- Franklin Park putting in $34 million in infrastructure improvements, including a bike path (Franklin Park Herald-Journal)
From March 28 to April 5, Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule, including Today’s Headlines and occasional articles.
