Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 25

ATA: Instead of a gas tax holiday, make transit cheaper, build bus and bike lanes

Rather than initiatives to help reduce car-dependency, Lightfoot to announce proposal to make gas cheaper (Fox)

Lightfoot’s 11th Ward alder appointee Nicole Lee formerly worked as a consultant for BP oil (Block Club)

Surprise! Former anti-bike columnist Mark Konkol is a huge fan of Willie Wilson’s gas giveaway (Patch)

Here’s some real relief from high transportation costs: CTA lowers price of 1-day, 3-day passes this weekend (NBC)

People are raising money to support family of fallen cyclist Gerardo Marciales in Venezuela (Block Club)

Service on the Red, Brown, Purple lines restored after power outage forces commuters to evacuate on N. Side (ABC)

Restroom at Glencoe Metra station reportedly vandalized, empty alcohol bottles strewn across floor (Tribune)

ULI Mag Mile report doesn’t include bus or bike lanes, do feature redundant bridge to Oak St. Beach (Crain’s)

Other suburbs follow Glenview, Northbrook’s lead adopting new biking, pedestrian plans (Herald)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

