Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 25
- ATA: Instead of a gas tax holiday, make transit cheaper, build bus and bike lanes
- Rather than initiatives to help reduce car-dependency, Lightfoot to announce proposal to make gas cheaper (Fox)
- Lightfoot’s 11th Ward alder appointee Nicole Lee formerly worked as a consultant for BP oil (Block Club)
- Surprise! Former anti-bike columnist Mark Konkol is a huge fan of Willie Wilson’s gas giveaway (Patch)
- Here’s some real relief from high transportation costs: CTA lowers price of 1-day, 3-day passes this weekend (NBC)
- People are raising money to support family of fallen cyclist Gerardo Marciales in Venezuela (Block Club)
- Service on the Red, Brown, Purple lines restored after power outage forces commuters to evacuate on N. Side (ABC)
- Restroom at Glencoe Metra station reportedly vandalized, empty alcohol bottles strewn across floor (Tribune)
- ULI Mag Mile report doesn’t include bus or bike lanes, do feature redundant bridge to Oak St. Beach (Crain’s)
- Other suburbs follow Glenview, Northbrook’s lead adopting new biking, pedestrian plans (Herald)
