Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 18
- Hit-and-run driver fatally struck female pedestrian, 70, in 6000 block of West Grand (ABC)
- 2 airlifted with serious injuries after driver strikes semi in northwest Indiana (NWI Times)
- Friends of entertainment lawyer Linda Mensch, 70, call for action, arrest in deadly Garfield Park hit-and-run (NBC)
- Metra joins fight against proposed freight merger that would impact northwest suburban tracks (WTTW)
- New developments set to revitalize Chicago’s Ogden Avenue corridor (Urbanize)
- Daily Herald bike columnist: Shake off winter doldrums with bike paths featuring colorful murals, sculptures
- John discusses riding the Red and Blue lines for 12 hours last Friday night on City Cast Chicago podcast
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.