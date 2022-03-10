Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 10

More coverage of plan to more than double number of guards on CTA (Tribune, ABC, Block Club)

CTA operator union prez calls guards “window dressing,” wants return of conductors (Sun-Times)

Driver, 25, dead after speeding, striking guardrail and pole on DLSD near 51st (Fox)

Driver ran stop sign, striking another vehicle and causing it to hit building at Cortez/Western (Fox)

West Central Association prez: Fulton Market Metra station needs fast-tracking (Crain’s)

Streetscape design for “Soul City” corridor on Chicago from Austin to Cicero is progressing (AustinTalks)

La Grange Park trustees approve TIF money for infra, including ped safety improvements (Tribune)

