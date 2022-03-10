Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 10
- More coverage of plan to more than double number of guards on CTA (Tribune, ABC, Block Club)
- CTA operator union prez calls guards “window dressing,” wants return of conductors (Sun-Times)
- Driver, 25, dead after speeding, striking guardrail and pole on DLSD near 51st (Fox)
- Driver ran stop sign, striking another vehicle and causing it to hit building at Cortez/Western (Fox)
- West Central Association prez: Fulton Market Metra station needs fast-tracking (Crain’s)
- Streetscape design for “Soul City” corridor on Chicago from Austin to Cicero is progressing (AustinTalks)
- La Grange Park trustees approve TIF money for infra, including ped safety improvements (Tribune)
