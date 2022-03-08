Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 8
- CTA is getting $118 in American Rescue Plan funds, using funding for bus electrification (ABC)
- CPS lifting mask mandate for students, staff starting next week; CTU is opposed (Block Club)
- CPD is trying to identify 2 people who allegedly attacked man, stole phone last month at 51st Green stop (WGN)
- Man breaks 14 windows on Green Line train in Oak Park with a hammer, causing $5.5K in damage (Tribune)
- Tribune looks at the increase in unarmed security guards on CTA to address crime spike, rule-breaking
- Medill Reports looks at the increase in unhoused people seeking shelter on CTA trains
- Hollywood Avenue in Edgewater closing overnight through next week for Red Line construction (Block Club)
