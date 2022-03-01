Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 1
- Business owner wants safety upgrades at Hubbard/Halsted after too many “bloody” crashes (CBS)
- Police: Man, 69, and woman, 66, killed in Pullman vehicle crash (ABC)
- Driver struck and critically injured man, 41, on Divvy yesterday afternoon at Balbo/DLSD
- 2 children seriously injured in right-angle crash at 87th/Constance (ABC)
- 2 different shootings at Grand Red, including slaying of Vadarrion A. Knight, 16 (Fox, ABC)
- Man offered ride to woman waiting for 95th St. bus, then sexually assaulted her (Fox)
- Urbanize looks at CTA’s plan to electrify its bus fleet by 2040
- Weather, construction leads to Chicago-area intermodal issues for BNSF (Trains)
- Oft-overlooked contributions of Black architects to Chicago, including Woodlawn Station TOD (WTTW)
- Emmett St. homeowners who unsuccessfully sued to block affordable Logan TOD are fleeing the block
- Steinberg: “War in Ukraine a reason to savor simple civility on a train” (Sun-Times)
- A tribute to the late bike advocate Al Sturges in the Daily Southtown
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.