Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 28
- Local mask mandates lifted today, but per federal rules you still need to wear one on transit (NBC)
- Driver dies after striking pole on 5-lane stretch of North Ave. in Hermosa, 2 passengers injured (NBC)
- Chicago police officers injured in North Lawndale crash (ABC)
- CTA bus catches fire at Washington/State, no reported injuries (CBS)
- Plowed snow sends drivers flying off expressways, Sun-Times investigation finds
- Latest Tribune speed camera article gives airtime to anti-cam activist, ignores recent UIC study
- Loudest stretch of Blue Line isn’t in Kennedy or Ike median but rather River West subway (Tribune)
- Bronzeville’s Burroughs (31st St.) Beach could get a new boardwalk, concessions (Block Club)
- Why winter is a great time to visit your local bike shop (Herald)
- Active Transportation Alliance, senior transportation planner Heather Schady is moving on
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
