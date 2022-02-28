Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 28

Local mask mandates lifted today, but per federal rules you still need to wear one on transit (NBC)

Driver dies after striking pole on 5-lane stretch of North Ave. in Hermosa, 2 passengers injured (NBC)

Chicago police officers injured in North Lawndale crash (ABC)

CTA bus catches fire at Washington/State, no reported injuries (CBS)

Plowed snow sends drivers flying off expressways, Sun-Times investigation finds

Latest Tribune speed camera article gives airtime to anti-cam activist, ignores recent UIC study

Loudest stretch of Blue Line isn’t in Kennedy or Ike median but rather River West subway (Tribune)

Bronzeville’s Burroughs (31st St.) Beach could get a new boardwalk, concessions (Block Club)

Why winter is a great time to visit your local bike shop (Herald)

Active Transportation Alliance, senior transportation planner Heather Schady is moving on

