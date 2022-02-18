Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 18
- Voters should decide on Chicago’s new ward map, Latino Caucus and independent group say (Block Club)
- $1.4 million settlement approved for mother of 13-month-old Dillon Harris, killed during police chase (Block Club)
- After 2nd shooting outside The Point, Wicker Park merchants push for more policing of Milwaukee Ave. (Block Club)
- Aurora City Council set to vote on contract for replacing pedestrian bridge over McCoy Drive (Tribune)
- City previews 1st Phase Of Woodlawn affordable housing, but activists press to speed up timeline (Block Club)
- Parking at development at 360 N. Green, near Grand Blue stop, cut from 256 car spaces to 90 spots (YIMBY)
- Demo of shopping plaza at 4501 N. Sheridan, near Wilson stop, for 55-unit mixed-use building wraps up (YIMBY)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
