Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 4
- Illinois traffic deaths spiked by more than 18% in Illinois during the first 9 months of 2021 (Patch)
- Man drives 2 miles after being shot in Roseland, but later dies; CTA bus also hit by gunfire (CBS)
- Man who was shot in eye while driving in Irving Park, ran red and crashed into a building (ABC)
- 45 years ago the worst CTA crash in history happened at Lake/Wabash, killing 11 people, injuring 160 (Tribune)
- About a dozen drivers were involved in weather-related crashes Thursday morning (Tribune)
- NICTD prez provides update on 3-year South Shore Line construction season as projects get started (Tribune)
- Neighbors weighed in on Wood Street protected bike lane plan at “contentious” meeting (Block Club)
- 160 units proposed just south of new pedestrian bridge over Fox River in Aurora (Tribune)
