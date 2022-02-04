Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 4

Illinois traffic deaths spiked by more than 18% in Illinois during the first 9 months of 2021 (Patch)

Man drives 2 miles after being shot in Roseland, but later dies; CTA bus also hit by gunfire (CBS)

Man who was shot in eye while driving in Irving Park, ran red and crashed into a building (ABC)

45 years ago the worst CTA crash in history happened at Lake/Wabash, killing 11 people, injuring 160 (Tribune)

About a dozen drivers were involved in weather-related crashes Thursday morning (Tribune)

NICTD prez provides update on 3-year South Shore Line construction season as projects get started (Tribune)

Neighbors weighed in on Wood Street protected bike lane plan at “contentious” meeting (Block Club)

160 units proposed just south of new pedestrian bridge over Fox River in Aurora (Tribune)

