Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 31

Driver fatally struck Adam Ellerman, as he walked besides Chicago Heights road that lacked a sidewalk (Patch)

SUV driver dies after rear-ending semi truck at 40th/Pulaski early Sunday morning (NBC)

Driver runs red in Highland, IN, killing female motorist from Munster, 70 (NBC)

Driver suffers broken leg after running red at 11th/State and striking snow plow, causing it to jump curb (CBS)

Plane sucks baggage cart into engine while skidding on snowy O’Hare airport tarmac, no injuries (ABC)

Concrete is falling from ceiling of Buena underpass to LFT, creating hazard for trail users (CBS)

Parking ban in the 1400 and 1500 blocks Milwaukee to deter partying and crime passes (Block Club)

Mars Wrigley candy factory in Galewood is closing, Metra has no plans to change Mars station name (Sun-Times)

Residents can weigh in on renaming a NW Side park for poet Gertrud Kolmar, who died at Auschwitz ( Block Club

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great January.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago