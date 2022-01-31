Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 31
- Driver fatally struck Adam Ellerman, as he walked besides Chicago Heights road that lacked a sidewalk (Patch)
- SUV driver dies after rear-ending semi truck at 40th/Pulaski early Sunday morning (NBC)
- Driver runs red in Highland, IN, killing female motorist from Munster, 70 (NBC)
- Driver suffers broken leg after running red at 11th/State and striking snow plow, causing it to jump curb (CBS)
- Plane sucks baggage cart into engine while skidding on snowy O’Hare airport tarmac, no injuries (ABC)
- Concrete is falling from ceiling of Buena underpass to LFT, creating hazard for trail users (CBS)
- Parking ban in the 1400 and 1500 blocks Milwaukee to deter partying and crime passes (Block Club)
- Mars Wrigley candy factory in Galewood is closing, Metra has no plans to change Mars station name (Sun-Times)
- Residents can weigh in on renaming a NW Side park for poet Gertrud Kolmar, who died at Auschwitz (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago