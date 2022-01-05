Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 5

CPS classes canceled Wednesday after Chicago Teachers Union votes to refuse in-person schooling (Tribune)

Metra asks regulators to order Canadian Pacific to provide more merger-related data (Trains)

In 2021, more than 1,300 people died in car crashes in Illinois, the highest number since 2005 (INR)

Berwyn carjacking suspects spur Illinois State Police chase on Eisenhower Expressway before crash (ABC)

Friend of Sophie Allen who survived the deadly crash says she “will not rest” until suspect is convicted (CBS)

Motorists stranded on Virginia Interstate, reminiscent of Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive in 2011 (Fox)

West Town pub blames vaxx card requirement, delay in patio approval for month-long closure (Block Club)

Axios readers say they’re walking, biking, and skiing to stay healthy during the pandemic

