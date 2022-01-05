Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 5
- CPS classes canceled Wednesday after Chicago Teachers Union votes to refuse in-person schooling (Tribune)
- Metra asks regulators to order Canadian Pacific to provide more merger-related data (Trains)
- In 2021, more than 1,300 people died in car crashes in Illinois, the highest number since 2005 (INR)
- Berwyn carjacking suspects spur Illinois State Police chase on Eisenhower Expressway before crash (ABC)
- Friend of Sophie Allen who survived the deadly crash says she “will not rest” until suspect is convicted (CBS)
- Motorists stranded on Virginia Interstate, reminiscent of Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive in 2011 (Fox)
- West Town pub blames vaxx card requirement, delay in patio approval for month-long closure (Block Club)
- Axios readers say they’re walking, biking, and skiing to stay healthy during the pandemic
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago