Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 31

Pritzker tries to justify plans to spend billions in federal funds to widen expressways in NPR interview

Lightfoot defended plans to host NYE fireworks as COVID-19 surges in the city (Block Club)

1 dead, 2 injured after driver of car full of teens crashes into parked vehicle, tree in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)

Owner of Pedestrian Coffee discusses recent robberies near Belmont station in Lakeview (CBS)

Saturday snow, winds, and cold could disrupt holiday weekend travel (Tribune)

June opening of pedestrian bridge in downtown Aurora was one of the top local stories of 2021 (Tribune)

Reader writer: “My secret Chicago talent is that I always catch the CTA Holiday Train”

