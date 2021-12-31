Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 31
- Pritzker tries to justify plans to spend billions in federal funds to widen expressways in NPR interview
- Lightfoot defended plans to host NYE fireworks as COVID-19 surges in the city (Block Club)
- 1 dead, 2 injured after driver of car full of teens crashes into parked vehicle, tree in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)
- Owner of Pedestrian Coffee discusses recent robberies near Belmont station in Lakeview (CBS)
- Saturday snow, winds, and cold could disrupt holiday weekend travel (Tribune)
- June opening of pedestrian bridge in downtown Aurora was one of the top local stories of 2021 (Tribune)
- Reader writer: “My secret Chicago talent is that I always catch the CTA Holiday Train”
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Streetsblog Chicago is operating on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on wrapping up our fund drive.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K, hopefully by January 1, to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago