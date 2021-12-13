Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 13

CTA bus drivers took over Michigan Avenue to march for safer working conditions (CBS)

CBS looks at CPD efforts to curb violence on CTA – no mention of deploying Transit Ambassadors

2 dead after driver crashes into a tree on the Lakefront Trail and vehicle bursts into flames (Tribune)

Police: Man charged after allegedly forcing CTA driver to steer bus off-route at gunpoint (WGN)

12 injured, 1 critically in crash involving CTA bus in South Shore (WGN)

State police: Empty CTA bus returning to garage facility shot at on I-57 (CBS)

Chicago-based Veo will deploy 500 free-floating, e-assist bicycles in Seattle in the coming days (Seattle Times)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago