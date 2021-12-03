Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 3

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-57 in Will County; southbound lanes closed (CBS)

Oak Park bike shop reopens after allegedly drunk driver crashed into it last month (NBC)

Red, Orange, Green trains left standing at Roosevelt during PM rush due to CPD activity (CBS)

This just in: Speed humps are effective in slowing down drivers (WBEZ)

West Lakeview neighbors rally to save trees from being chopped down by city (Block Club)

Will a majority-Asian-American ward in Chinatown make it through negotiations? (Block Club)

CTA’s Holiday Train will offer Sunday trips around the Loop for first time ever this month (NBC)

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago