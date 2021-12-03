Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 3
- Pedestrian struck and killed on I-57 in Will County; southbound lanes closed (CBS)
- Oak Park bike shop reopens after allegedly drunk driver crashed into it last month (NBC)
- Red, Orange, Green trains left standing at Roosevelt during PM rush due to CPD activity (CBS)
- This just in: Speed humps are effective in slowing down drivers (WBEZ)
- West Lakeview neighbors rally to save trees from being chopped down by city (Block Club)
- Will a majority-Asian-American ward in Chinatown make it through negotiations? (Block Club)
- CTA’s Holiday Train will offer Sunday trips around the Loop for first time ever this month (NBC)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago