Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 3

  • Pedestrian struck and killed on I-57 in Will County; southbound lanes closed (CBS)
  • Oak Park bike shop reopens after allegedly drunk driver crashed into it last month (NBC)
  • Red, Orange, Green trains left standing at Roosevelt during PM rush due to CPD activity (CBS)
  • This just in: Speed humps are effective in slowing down drivers (WBEZ)
  • West Lakeview neighbors rally to save trees from being chopped down by city (Block Club)
  • Will a majority-Asian-American ward in Chinatown make it through negotiations? (Block Club)
  • CTA’s Holiday Train will offer Sunday trips around the Loop for first time ever this month (NBC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
thumbnail_Support copy

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
Foxx Drops by to Announce $120 Million in Federal Funds for Your New Blue (DNA) Jeff Park Plan Highlights City’s Failure to Think Big With Station Rehabs (Steven Can Plan) CDOT Plans to Dramatically Shorten Pedestrian Crossing Distance at Touhy/Rogers (DNA) Jewel Considers Shrinking Parking Lots to Create More Retail Space (Crain’s) Cop Who Fatally […]

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
MPC‘s MarySue Barrett Shares Her Experience Co-Shairing Rauner’s Infrastructure Committee Suburban Republican Introduces Yet Another State Bill to Ban Red Light Cams (Herald) Driver Killed in Auburn Gresham Collision, the Neighborhood’s 2nd Fatal Crash This Week (Sun-Times) Trucker Injured After Crashing Into Bedford Park Power Lines, Dozens of Homes Lose Power (Tribune) Families Impacted by […]

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 16

By John Greenfield |
Aviation Commissioner Confirms O’Hare Express Won’t Use Blue Line Tracks (Crain’s) Frustrated With Trains Blocking Intersections, City Seeks Fines Against CSX Transportation (DNA) Driver Fatally Strikes Woman in Morton Grove and Flees the Scene (Sun-Times) Reckless Homicide Charge for Driver in Fatal DUI Crash Who Fled (Sun-Times) Man Says He Was Assaulted on the Red Line […]

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
Check Out Active Trans‘ 2015 Voter Guide to See Where Candidates Stand on Transportation At Debate, Emanuel Attacked Over Cams, Wilson Only Candidate to Oppose “Dibs” (Tribune) Feds Award $120 Million to Your New Blue, Including Jeff Park Station Overhaul (CBS) Man Killed After Jumping in Front of Blue Line Train Near Division Street (DNA) […]

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
Chicago-to-Quad-Cities Passenger Rail Line Is Slowly Moving Forward (Quad Cities Times) Almost 1,500 People Have Filled Out Survey About Impact of Lincoln Bus Cancellation (DNA) Hyde Park SSA Considers Providing Free Trolley Service on 53rd (DNA) Dillard Quits State Legislature to Chair RTA (CBS) Klein Touts the Potential of Transit to Boost Cities’ Economies (Nashville […]

Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 30

By John Greenfield |
Cyclist Loses Foot After Being Hit by Turning Truck Driver at Roosevelt/Wood (ABC) After Driver Strikes N. Chicago Boy, Trashing His Bike, Police Buy Him a New One (Tribune) Hoboken Crash Puts Pressure on Metra to Implement Positive Train Control (CBS) Signal Problems Make Logan Traffic Circle More Dangerous Than Ever (Chicagoist) DNA: Taxi Use Down 23 […]