Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 29

Chicago officials say they’re optimistic about chances to win big federal infrastructure grants (Tribune)

Driver ticketed after fatally striking Kaidon Bell, 14, and critically injuring a girl, 12, in N. Lawndale (ABC)

Man died after driving into pole on Hayes Dr., which will be widened as part of Obama Center work (ABC)

Teen, 18, robbed, shot and critically wounded while riding bike in Austin, Chicago police say (ABC)

Alleged pickpocket stabbed North Ave. bus driver in 2nd stabbing of CTA employee in 2 weeks (NBC)

Rail unions countersue Metra over COVID vaccine policy (Progressive Railroading)

Wait, what? Smart Cities Dive says Chicago saw a *decrease* in cycling during the pandemic

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago