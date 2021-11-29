Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 29
- Chicago officials say they’re optimistic about chances to win big federal infrastructure grants (Tribune)
- Driver ticketed after fatally striking Kaidon Bell, 14, and critically injuring a girl, 12, in N. Lawndale (ABC)
- Man died after driving into pole on Hayes Dr., which will be widened as part of Obama Center work (ABC)
- Teen, 18, robbed, shot and critically wounded while riding bike in Austin, Chicago police say (ABC)
- Alleged pickpocket stabbed North Ave. bus driver in 2nd stabbing of CTA employee in 2 weeks (NBC)
- Rail unions countersue Metra over COVID vaccine policy (Progressive Railroading)
- Wait, what? Smart Cities Dive says Chicago saw a *decrease* in cycling during the pandemic
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago