Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 12
- The Navy Pier Flyover got an “award of merit” from ENR Midwest
- Control tower beams installed at O’Hare’s new Terminal 5 expansion (YIMBY)
- The solid red to turn from southeast-bound Milwaukee onto eastbound Kinzie is out (The Chainlink)
- New roof takes shape at former Morton Salt factory in West Town (YIMBY)
- Englewood neighbors, artist unveil mural to “change the narrative” about their community (Block Club)
- Northbrook is planning to host Intelligentsia Cup bike race (Daily Herald)
- What’s that building? An architecture bike tour of Riverside and Brookfield (WBEZ)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago