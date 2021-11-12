Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 12

The Navy Pier Flyover got an “award of merit” from ENR Midwest

Control tower beams installed at O’Hare’s new Terminal 5 expansion (YIMBY)

The solid red to turn from southeast-bound Milwaukee onto eastbound Kinzie is out (The Chainlink)

New roof takes shape at former Morton Salt factory in West Town (YIMBY)

Englewood neighbors, artist unveil mural to “change the narrative” about their community (Block Club)

Northbrook is planning to host Intelligentsia Cup bike race (Daily Herald)

What’s that building? An architecture bike tour of Riverside and Brookfield (WBEZ)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago