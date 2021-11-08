Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 8
- Advocates discuss efforts to improve bike safety in the wake of Adé Hogue’s death (ABC)
- Almost one in three Chicago crashes in the past year has been a hit-and-run (CBS)
- Police: One dead, 4 injured after U-Haul driver runs red at 74th/Ashland (ABC)
- Man, 23, driving SUV in Aurora dead after collision with boy, 16, driving sedan (CBS)
- 8 injured in 3-car crash in Fox Lake after driver slowed down for motorist entering driveway (WGN)
- Images released of man who allegedly attacked CTA bus driver at 69th Red Line station (Fox)
- Cook County board approves funding for transportation projects in the suburbs (eNews Park Forest)
- Meet new Active Transportation Alliance board member Philippe Lunardelli
- “If not for railroads, we’d be another St. Louis”: Man champions role of trains in Chicago history (Tribune)
