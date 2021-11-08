Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 8

Advocates discuss efforts to improve bike safety in the wake of Adé Hogue’s death (ABC)

Almost one in three Chicago crashes in the past year has been a hit-and-run (CBS)

Police: One dead, 4 injured after U-Haul driver runs red at 74th/Ashland (ABC)

Man, 23, driving SUV in Aurora dead after collision with boy, 16, driving sedan (CBS)

8 injured in 3-car crash in Fox Lake after driver slowed down for motorist entering driveway (WGN)

Images released of man who allegedly attacked CTA bus driver at 69th Red Line station (Fox)

Cook County board approves funding for transportation projects in the suburbs (eNews Park Forest)

Meet new Active Transportation Alliance board member Philippe Lunardelli

“If not for railroads, we’d be another St. Louis”: Man champions role of trains in Chicago history (Tribune)

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago