Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 8

  • Advocates discuss efforts to improve bike safety in the wake of Adé Hogue’s death (ABC)
  • Almost one in three Chicago crashes in the past year has been a hit-and-run (CBS)
  • Police: One dead, 4 injured after U-Haul driver runs red at 74th/Ashland (ABC)
  • Man, 23, driving SUV in Aurora dead after collision with boy, 16, driving sedan (CBS)
  • 8 injured in 3-car crash in Fox Lake after driver slowed down for motorist entering driveway (WGN)
  • Images released of man who allegedly attacked CTA bus driver at 69th Red Line station (Fox)
  • Cook County board approves funding for transportation projects in the suburbs (eNews Park Forest)
  • Meet new Active Transportation Alliance board member Philippe Lunardelli
  • “If not for railroads, we’d be another St. Louis”: Man champions role of trains in Chicago history (Tribune)

