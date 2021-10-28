Man, 32, on bike suffered brain injury when driver entering DLSD struck him

A 32-year-old man bicycling last night near Navy Pier on the Near North Side was in critical condition with a brain bleed after a driver struck him while heading towards a DuSable Lake Shore Drive on-ramp.

According to the Chicago Police Department, at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, the man was biking west on Grand Avenue towards the shoreline highway. Sight lines are poor are this intersection due to the presence of a high wall at the base of Lake Point Tower, at the southeast corner, making it difficult for road users on Grand and Lower DLSD to see each other.

The 47-year-old female driver of a 2020 Honda van was traveling northbound onto Lower DLSD towards the ramp leading to the drive proper when she struck the man, police said.

The man, who lives on the 700 block of West Ohio Street in the West Town community, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and treated for a brain bleed, according to the crash report. His bicycle was inventoried and held for investigation.

The driver, who lives in the West Ridge community was uninjured, according to the crash report. Her vehicle had to be towed due to damage. She was not given a field sobriety test due to responding officers not observing any signs of impairment, and she was not cited.

According to the crash report, the responding officers were met by “multiple witnesses” and the van driver, who all said that the driver had a green light and the bike rider ran a red. Four witnesses are listed on the report, including a 44-year old woman who lives near the crash site in River North; a man, 26, who lives in suburban Hometown, Illinois; a 36-year-old woman whose address was not listed; and a man, 37, whose address was unlisted. The last two witness called a police station at about 10:45 p.m. and said they were both in the same ride-hail vehicle when they saw the incident, but were unable to stop and wait for police, so they called the station when they had a chance.

The crash report states that the crash was captured on a nearby Police Observation Device camera.

Local bike case attorney Brendan Kevenides from FK Law (a Streetsblog Chicago sponsor) objected to a brief writeup of the case in the Chicago Sun-Times (the Chicago Tribune’s writeup was nearly identical) that noted police said the victim ran the stoplight.

Bicyclist seriously injured after struck by van in Streeterville https://t.co/MWWGsuCRLq via @SunTimes Maybe the cyclist ran the light, maybe he didn’t, but for the Sun Times in a 4 sentence “story” to declare that he ran the light “according to Chicago police” is irresponsible. — Brendan Kevenides | FK Law (@bkevenides) October 28, 2021

Reached by phone, the female witness from the ride-hail vehicle said that she and her fiancé were returning from a boat cruise from Navy Pier and were right behind the van driver when the crash occurred. Although she was looking at her her phone at the time and only saw the impact out of the corner of the eye, she said the man fully witnessed the impact. (He was not available to talk due to a death in the family.) The male witness told the female witness northbound traffic had a yellow light at the time, while westbound traffic had a red. He said the bike rider, who was cycling on the sidewalk, was in a crosswalk when he was struck.

“It was a pretty intense strike,” the female witness told Streetsblog, adding that the victim flew through the air. The ride-hail driver screamed and immediately pulled over to offer aid, she said. A doctor, who had been in the the vicinity, also stopped to help.

The head of the victim, who was wearing a helmet, was in a pool of blood, and he was bleeding from the nose, the female witness said, adding that his knees were badly skinned. The doctor appeared to move the man’s head slightly to relieve pressure on his neck. The witness said she and the driver kneeled nearby and prayed for the man. “[The driver] was inconsolable, rocking back and forth. It was a very intense moment.”

The female witness said an ambulance arrived quickly, at which point her ride-hail driver asked to leave the scene. After processing the incident for a couple of hours, the couple realized that they hadn’t told their story to the authorities and “we wanted to bear witness in case we were needed,” so they called 311.

The other female witness, who lives near the crash site, gave a somewhat different account of what happened. She said she was driving home westbound on Grand in the far right lane and waiting at the red light, and the bike rider was to her right, but he was in the street, not on the sidewalk. “He seemed to be a very experienced cyclist. He was wearing a helmet and had a flashing headlight and reflectors.”

The second female witness said the bike rider was “about 90 percent” of the way through the intersection when the van driver struck him. “She hit him so hard, the poor guy flew through the air like a rag doll and ended up on the on-ramp.” The second witness pulled over and blocked the ramp with her car to keep other motorists from striking the man.

“It’s hard to say who’s really at fault,” the second witness said. “I don’t know how she didn’t see him. It was a very strange situation.”

The 26-year-old male witness said he was driving west on Grand to pick up his wife from work, and was in the lane to the left of the second female witness waiting at the red when the incident occurred. Like the first female witness, he said the cyclist was on the sidewalk, and like the second witness he said the man had on a helmet and had a flashing headlight, adding that the man, who was Black, was wearing bike clothing and appeared to be on an expensive cycle.

The male witness said the victim was most of the way through the intersection, which appeared to be clear, when he was struck. “It happened so fast. The van just shot out of nowhere.”