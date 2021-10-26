Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 26
- Metra to break ground on long-planned Peterson Ridge station in Edgewater on November 1 (Tribune)
- Tribune: Metra should embrace the West Loop. But why are infra improvements so slow and expensive?
- Anti-cam group makes data-free claim cams are disproportionately impacting POC residents (The Grio)
- …Meanwhile Lightfoot has proposed cutting traffic fines in half for low-income residents
- ATA calls the CTA plan to reduce pass costs and eliminate transfer fee a win for equity (Bloomberg)
- Man, 35-40, dies after being shot while driving, crashes into building on 5300 block of North Western
- Mother of 3 siblings killed while boarding school bus opposes early release of driver (Tribune)
- ATA awarded small stipends to 10 suburban advocacy groups and municipalities
- Emmett St. TOD is getting new name and artwork in honor of Logan Latino community (Block Club)
