Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 26

Metra to break ground on long-planned Peterson Ridge station in Edgewater on November 1 (Tribune)

Tribune: Metra should embrace the West Loop. But why are infra improvements so slow and expensive?

Anti-cam group makes data-free claim cams are disproportionately impacting POC residents (The Grio)

…Meanwhile Lightfoot has proposed cutting traffic fines in half for low-income residents

ATA calls the CTA plan to reduce pass costs and eliminate transfer fee a win for equity (Bloomberg)

Man, 35-40, dies after being shot while driving, crashes into building on 5300 block of North Western

Mother of 3 siblings killed while boarding school bus opposes early release of driver (Tribune)

ATA awarded small stipends to 10 suburban advocacy groups and municipalities

Emmett St. TOD is getting new name and artwork in honor of Logan Latino community (Block Club)

