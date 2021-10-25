Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 25

  • CTA was ready to attach Brown Line to new Belmont Flyover this weekend (Block Club)
  • Driver fatally struck Giovanni Leon, 7, in Chicago Heights (NBC)
  • 3 injured after Belmont Cragin carjacking, pursuit ends in 8-car crash (ABC)
  • Video captures moments after shooting, crash on Chicago’s West Side, injuring 2 (ABC)
  • Off-duty CPD officer injured when car struck on Metra tracks in Elmwood Park (CBS)
  • Man accused of robbing high school students on CTA train, ordered held on $50,000 bail (Tribune)
  • Duct tape and paint transforms walking and biking infrastructure in Peoria (ATA)
  • OnWord skate collective wants to change city’s skate culture from the ground up (Block Club)
  • What are the lines like nowadays at downtown destinations that are usually crowded? (Axios)

