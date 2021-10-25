Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 25

CTA was ready to attach Brown Line to new Belmont Flyover this weekend (Block Club)

Driver fatally struck Giovanni Leon, 7, in Chicago Heights (NBC)

3 injured after Belmont Cragin carjacking, pursuit ends in 8-car crash (ABC)

Video captures moments after shooting, crash on Chicago’s West Side, injuring 2 (ABC)

Off-duty CPD officer injured when car struck on Metra tracks in Elmwood Park (CBS)

Man accused of robbing high school students on CTA train, ordered held on $50,000 bail (Tribune)

Duct tape and paint transforms walking and biking infrastructure in Peoria (ATA)

OnWord skate collective wants to change city’s skate culture from the ground up (Block Club)

What are the lines like nowadays at downtown destinations that are usually crowded? (Axios)

