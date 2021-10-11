Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 11

CTA bus driver fatally strikes man, 85, near Buena underpass to the Lakefront Trail (Sun-Times)

Motorist fatally struck Timothy Hackett, 30, on bike in Park Ridge six-way intersection (Tribune)

Driver illegally passing tow truck in Beach Park killed Jose Hernandez, critically injured stepsons (ABC)

1 dead, several injured, after 7-car crash on the Kennedy near Natoma (WGN)

Man, 32, charged with 4 felonies for punching woman, 66, at Cermak Green station (NBC)

Reddit user: Witness told officer Uber driver struck cyclist in Lincoln Park, cop declined to ticket them

Proposed trail across Lake Calumet to Big Marsh Park picks up steam (ATA)

If Bears move, Steinberg suggests taking Metra: “Try to never drive anywhere in Chicago” (Sun-Times)

