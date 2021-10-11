Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 11

  • CTA bus driver fatally strikes man, 85, near Buena underpass to the Lakefront Trail (Sun-Times)
  • Motorist fatally struck Timothy Hackett, 30, on bike in Park Ridge six-way intersection (Tribune)
  • Driver illegally passing tow truck in Beach Park killed Jose Hernandez, critically injured stepsons (ABC)
  • 1 dead, several injured, after 7-car crash on the Kennedy near Natoma (WGN)
  • Man, 32, charged with 4 felonies for punching woman, 66, at Cermak Green station (NBC)
  • Reddit user: Witness told officer Uber driver struck cyclist in Lincoln Park, cop declined to ticket them
  • Proposed trail across Lake Calumet to Big Marsh Park picks up steam (ATA)
  • If Bears move, Steinberg suggests taking Metra: “Try to never drive anywhere in Chicago” (Sun-Times)

