Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 5
- ATA director Amy Rynell calls for more protected lanes to make scooter share a success (Tribune)
- More coverage of Chicago’s bikeway expansion plan (Smart Cities)
- Janelle Gardiner, 37, identified as victim of hit-and-run after shooting in North Center (ABC)
- Man killed in I-94 semi-trailer truck crash in Gurnee (Tribune)
- Ride-hail law firm is offering $5K reward to find driver and passenger who doored cyclist (ABC)
- “Al Fresco” outdoor dining space debuts in Uptown, just in time for colder weather (Block Club)
- The city of Chicago is seeking RFQs for next year’s Community Marketplace on the riverwalk
