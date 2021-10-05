Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 5

ATA director Amy Rynell calls for more protected lanes to make scooter share a success (Tribune)

More coverage of Chicago’s bikeway expansion plan (Smart Cities)

Janelle Gardiner, 37, identified as victim of hit-and-run after shooting in North Center (ABC)

Man killed in I-94 semi-trailer truck crash in Gurnee (Tribune)

Ride-hail law firm is offering $5K reward to find driver and passenger who doored cyclist (ABC)

“Al Fresco” outdoor dining space debuts in Uptown, just in time for colder weather (Block Club)

The city of Chicago is seeking RFQs for next year’s Community Marketplace on the riverwalk

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.