Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 30
- Ald. Ray Lopez urges city clerk to abolish residential parking permits (Sun-Times)
- 17-year-old killed after crashing car into overpass pole, fire on Route 83 in Oak Brook (Tribune)
- Semi-rollover crash blocks WB lanes on I-90 near Marengo-Hampshire (WGN)
- 5 shot near Kinzie/Milwaukee, including bystander on a Divvy bike (ABC)
- With people driving downtown to avoid transit, ride-hail, parking garage business is recovering (Crain’s)
- Watch out for construction on the Skokie Valley Line bike path next month (The Chainlink)
- ATA helps out with a walkability assessment in Cairo, Illinois’ southernmost city
- Southwest Collective Community Bike Ride 10/2, 10 AM in West Lawn Park, 65th and Kildare
- Planning sessions for the Altenheim Line trail 10/7 (in N. Lawndale) and 10/14 (online)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
