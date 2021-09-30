Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 30

Ald. Ray Lopez urges city clerk to abolish residential parking permits (Sun-Times)

17-year-old killed after crashing car into overpass pole, fire on Route 83 in Oak Brook (Tribune)

Semi-rollover crash blocks WB lanes on I-90 near Marengo-Hampshire (WGN)

5 shot near Kinzie/Milwaukee, including bystander on a Divvy bike (ABC)

With people driving downtown to avoid transit, ride-hail, parking garage business is recovering (Crain’s)

Watch out for construction on the Skokie Valley Line bike path next month (The Chainlink)

ATA helps out with a walkability assessment in Cairo, Illinois’ southernmost city

Southwest Collective Community Bike Ride 10/2, 10 AM in West Lawn Park, 65th and Kildare

Planning sessions for the Altenheim Line trail 10/7 (in N. Lawndale) and 10/14 (online)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.