Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 29

Groundbreaking for OPC, including pedestrianization of Cornell, widening of Stony, DLSD (Block Club)

CDOT website tracks the Jackson Park transportation changes, which will use $174M in state funds

Despite calls for police chase reforms after 2020 death, there have been more chases this year (CBS)

Hit-and-run driver killed woman, 52, waiting for bus, injured man, baby in car in Auburn Gresham (ABC)

Man, 27, found dead on Clark/Division Red Line platform Tuesday morning (CBS)

DePaul’s Joe Schwieterman discusses the Empire Builder derailment that took 3 lives (ABC)

South Side Critical Mass meets this Friday 10/1, 5:45 PM at Nichols Park, 55th and Kimbark

