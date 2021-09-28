Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 28
- The Obamas, Pritzker, Lightfoot will break ground on the presidential center today (Sun-Times)
- Reilly wants a crackdown on downtown cyclists, car booting and ticketing has increased (Sun-Times)
- Two drivers killed in fiery head-on crash on the Stevenson in Orland Park (Tribune)
- Motorcyclist dies after striking turning SUV on Harlem Avenue in Norwood Park (WGN)
- Chicago-Seattle train that derailed in Montana, killing 3, was going just under speed limit (NBC)
- Chicago Ave. in Austin could get protected bike lanes, pedestrian islands, curb extensions (Block Club)
- Eater Chicago: The proposed West Loop Metra station would be good for local restaurants
