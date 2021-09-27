Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 27
- Investigators probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in Montana on train from Chicago to Seattle (Tribune)
- Hit-and-run driver killed woman, 65, crossing street near the Jefferson Park Transit Center (ABC)
- Harayna Tolbert, 31, killed after driver of car she was riding in hit Englewood bridge pillar, fled (NBC)
- Hit-and-run driver crashed into Griddle 24 restaurant in River North, injuring 4 customers (ABC)
- Male suspect who shot man, 37, in hip on Kimball bus in Irving Park during altercation is still at large (Fox)
- Aurora seeks federal money to develop safer walking and biking routes to school (Tribune)
- Tribune looks at Metra’s new weekend Heritage Corridor service, marketed for recreational trips
- Open House Chicago is back starting Friday with new sites, self-guided tours and in-person events (Block Club)
- Meeting on proposed Metra Fulton Market station scheduled for October 12 (Crain’s)
