Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 27

Investigators probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in Montana on train from Chicago to Seattle (Tribune)

Hit-and-run driver killed woman, 65, crossing street near the Jefferson Park Transit Center (ABC)

Harayna Tolbert, 31, killed after driver of car she was riding in hit Englewood bridge pillar, fled (NBC)

Hit-and-run driver crashed into Griddle 24 restaurant in River North, injuring 4 customers (ABC)

Male suspect who shot man, 37, in hip on Kimball bus in Irving Park during altercation is still at large (Fox)

Aurora seeks federal money to develop safer walking and biking routes to school (Tribune)

Tribune looks at Metra’s new weekend Heritage Corridor service, marketed for recreational trips

Open House Chicago is back starting Friday with new sites, self-guided tours and in-person events (Block Club)

Meeting on proposed Metra Fulton Market station scheduled for October 12 (Crain’s)

