Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 22

Access Living, ATA call for funding in the 2022 city budget for unarmed transit ambassadors

Open Boulevards debuts in Logan Square, next month on Independence, Douglas boulevards (Sun-Times)

Male driver fatally shot in Auburn Gresham, crashed into viaduct, injuring 3 female passengers (WGN)

3 in serious condition after traffic crash on 4500 block of W. Washington in West Garfield (Sun-Times)

Aurora to hold open house on proposed bike and pedestrian crossing improvements (Tribune)

Chicagolander Karen Buhler discusses how her e-cargo bike helped her avoid buying a car (WaPo)

William Donels remembered for tireless work to make Springfield a better place to bike (Journal-Register)

