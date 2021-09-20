Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 22
- Access Living, ATA call for funding in the 2022 city budget for unarmed transit ambassadors
- Open Boulevards debuts in Logan Square, next month on Independence, Douglas boulevards (Sun-Times)
- Male driver fatally shot in Auburn Gresham, crashed into viaduct, injuring 3 female passengers (WGN)
- 3 in serious condition after traffic crash on 4500 block of W. Washington in West Garfield (Sun-Times)
- Aurora to hold open house on proposed bike and pedestrian crossing improvements (Tribune)
- Chicagolander Karen Buhler discusses how her e-cargo bike helped her avoid buying a car (WaPo)
- William Donels remembered for tireless work to make Springfield a better place to bike (Journal-Register)
