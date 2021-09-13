Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 13

Photos released of pickup from Aurora hit-and-run that killed pedestrian Michael Brooks, 59 (CBS)

Driver strikes and critically injures boy, 15, on bike in Grant Park (CBS)

Person in jeep fired at boy, 16, on bike in West Elsdon (Sun-Times)

No injuries after Metra train hits car in Park Ridge (CBS)

Park district adds life rings to Rogers Park pier after weeks of controversy (Block Club)

Lightfoot cuts the ribbon on the completed 312 RiverRun trail network (Block Club)

Courtney talks to Block Club Chicago about the Better Streets human-protected bike lane protest

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.