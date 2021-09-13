Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 13
- Photos released of pickup from Aurora hit-and-run that killed pedestrian Michael Brooks, 59 (CBS)
- Driver strikes and critically injures boy, 15, on bike in Grant Park (CBS)
- Person in jeep fired at boy, 16, on bike in West Elsdon (Sun-Times)
- No injuries after Metra train hits car in Park Ridge (CBS)
- Park district adds life rings to Rogers Park pier after weeks of controversy (Block Club)
- Lightfoot cuts the ribbon on the completed 312 RiverRun trail network (Block Club)
- Courtney talks to Block Club Chicago about the Better Streets human-protected bike lane protest
