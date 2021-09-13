Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 13

  • Photos released of pickup from Aurora hit-and-run that killed pedestrian Michael Brooks, 59 (CBS)
  • Driver strikes and critically injures boy, 15, on bike in Grant Park (CBS)
  • Person in jeep fired at boy, 16, on bike in West Elsdon (Sun-Times)
  • No injuries after Metra train hits car in Park Ridge (CBS)
  • Park district adds life rings to Rogers Park pier after weeks of controversy (Block Club)
  • Lightfoot cuts the ribbon on the completed 312 RiverRun trail network (Block Club)
  • Courtney talks to Block Club Chicago about the Better Streets human-protected bike lane protest

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.